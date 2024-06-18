🏀 A famous basketball team is about to set up shop at the American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — World famous basketball legends, the Harlem Globetrotters are set to unveil their first-ever sports residency in history at the American Dream in East Rutherford.

The 10-day residency at the megamall will begin on Friday, August 16 and extend through Sunday, August 25.

Hammer and Wham of The Harlem Globetrotters (American Dream)

The historical event will provide 16 live games throughout the 10 days, where the Harlem Globetrotters will take on their legendary rivals, the Washington Generals.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have a long and storied history of “firsts” in its almost 100 years of existence and we continue that tradition by partnering with American Dream; making history by creating the first ever sports residency,” said Keith Dawkins, President, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios.

Additional details and special events and activities tied to this first-ever residency will be announced in the coming weeks.

Moose of The Harlem Globetrotters hangs upside down (American Dream)

However, exclusive offerings for kids and families include:

The Globetrotter Kids Skill Clinic – Come and train like a Globetrotter. Join the Harlem Globetrotters for this exclusive skill clinic opportunity available to groups, all visitors, and basketball fans of all ages. Run drills, learn new tricks, take all the shots, and get a chance to be a part of the famous Magic Circle.

Pre-Game Magic Pass – If you’re a hoop lover, this is your chance to show what you’ve got. Bring the family and join the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals on the court before the game to show your skills, shoot some hoops, and get player autographs and photos. This one-of-a-kind 30 minute pre-game Magic Pass begins 90 minutes before tip-off.

5th Quarter All Access Globetrotter Meet and Greet – After the game, every fan is invited down to the court for an autograph from their favorite Harlem Globetrotter stars. 5th Quarter access is granted for all Globetrotter ticket holders for 30 minutes.

Exclusive Harlem Globetrotters Merchandise – Grab your favorite merch. Globetrotters branded T-shirts, basketballs, sweatshirts, programs, novelties, and accessories.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

The American Dream in East Rutherford (American Dream)

This is not the first major sporting event that American Dream has hosted. The center hosted the USA Curling National Championships in the winter and the National Basketball Player Association’s The Throne High School Basketball National Championship, in March.

