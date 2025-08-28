Here’s who is playing Hard Rock in Atlantic City this fall
Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean the music has to die. There are plenty of concerts coming up for fall, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has you covered.
I saw living legend John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame will be performing there, so I checked out their full schedule. In between your apple picking, scare farms, pumpkin spice lattes, and horror flicks, try to work in at least one of these great shows this upcoming season.
Just some of the concerts coming up at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Old Dominion performs Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
I Love the 90s Tour is coming Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. with Vanilla Ice, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, and Young MC.
Staind plays Friday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m.
Steve Winwood is on Friday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.
Yes performs a Saturday night show on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.
Then Foreigner on back-to-back nights, Friday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.
Khalid is there for a Friday night show on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
Cheap Trick tears it up Friday, Oct. 24, with an 8 p.m. show
Mellow out the following night with Air Supply, Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
There may be a Bad Moon Rising when John Fogerty does a Halloween show Friday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
Tim McGraw brings the country vibe on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.
The Commodores and The Family Stone on Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.
Back-to-back nights for Earth, Wind and Fire on Friday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 6, both shows at 8 p.m.
The Temptations and The Four Tops are there Friday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or Ticketmaster.com
