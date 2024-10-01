Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band will play this iconic NJ venue

Monday was big for me: I got to talk to one of my favorite cast members of one of my all-time favorite shows: Hank Azaria of The Simpsons, who came on the Deminski and Moore show on New Jersey 101.5.

Jeff Deminski and I spoke to him about not only his over three-decade-long run on The Simpsons but also his Bruce Springsteen cover band, which is coming to an iconic New Jersey location.

You can hear the full interview below:

Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band will perform at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park on Friday, Nov. 15.

I think of it as a theatrical performance,” said Azaria to Rolling Stone . “I’m staying in character as Bruce even though I’m telling stories about myself. It’s a performance piece, but I’m not a Bruce impersonator.

Hank Azaria Andy Kropa/Invision/AP loading...

Azaria said in our interview that he wants the money to go to charity. Therefore, proceeds from the show will go to The Four Through Nine Foundation, which is committed to education, social justice, and recovery cause.

I can't think of a better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them and to lovingly pay tribute to Bruce while raising money for folks who need it” said Azaria.

For tickets and other information, visit the Stone Pony’s website. Hurry, they’re on sale now. Be sure to use the code “PONY.”

