This should certainly be interesting!

You'd think that your parents would embarrass you LESS as you get older, but the TLC network is ensuring that's not the case with their new show about moms searching for love. Have you hear about this new reality show yet?

I have a feeling this one's going to be bigger than ABC's The Bachelor.

If your mom's a single mom and your friends always tell you she's a "milf," do yourself a favor and keep her far away from this show. You don't want her getting ideas. It's too late for one South Jersey mother and son duo who will be seen in the first season of TLC's MILF Manor.

Basically, the show will revolve around a bunch of "milfs" looking for love, this time, with younger men. The catch? What they don't know is that the younger men are the sons of all the women in the house! Think about all the drama!

So, who are the mom and son from South Jersey? Charlene DeCicco and her son Harrison originally hail from Hammonton in Atlantic County. Numerous reports say that both Charlene and her son moved out west for a fresh start. Apparently, Charlene's been pretty busy out in Los Angeles since making the west coast her new home. She's in the hospitality industry, involved with a group to help kids learn about movie making, and is also an actress in her spare time.

Did she know that her son would be a part of the mix when she went on the show? Apparently, none of the moms did. She's a Jersey girl at heart, so whomever tries to win her son's heart better watch out.

You can catch Charlene and Harrison from Hammonton on MILF Manor now airing on both TLC and Discovery+.

Source: Meaww.com

