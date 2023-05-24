Hamilton, NJ warehouse fire finally out, melted traffic signals

🔴 14 fire companies responded to the massive warehouse fire in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The roads around the scene of a massive warehouse fire are reopened but the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

A five alarm fire that destroyed a section of the former Goodall Rubber Complex on Whitehead Road in Hamilton started early Thursday and for most of the day. According to Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin, 14 fire companies responded to the fire. Firefighters remained at the warehouse round the clock for several days ready to handle any flareups.

As of noon Tuesday, Whitehead Road was reopened to thru traffic in both Hamilton and Lawrence. Martin said the fire was so intense that it melted the traffic signals which had to be replaced by Mercer County Department of Transportation.

Part of the building demolished

The demolition of an unstable section of the warehouse ordered by the township construction officer has been completed, according to Martin.

The fire is still under investigation but Martin said he could not disclose any information about any possible evidence showing what sparked the blaze.

Martin asked anyone with information to contact either the Hamilton Police Division at 609-581-4000 or the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-989-6351.

