Due to the "unprecedented circumstances" of 2020, Great Adventure's Fright Fest will be temporarily replaced with Hallowfest. Fear not, or maybe actually be frightened — the Halloween season festivities will go on with certain limitations but with plenty to enjoy the season.

Hallowfest kicks off next Friday, Sept. 18th an runs weekends through Nov. 1 and Oct. 12 and other select weekdays. The park will operate from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 5 p.m. on Friday evenings with varying closing times. You can make reservations online.

Six Flags Great Adventure's Hallowfest will feature "Scare Zones" that include Lady of the Lake Cemetery, Scarecrow Street After Dark, Clown Town and District 6 Unearthed. There will be shows like PrimeEvil Percussion, Street Cirque and the Emergence, which will kick off at 6 p.m. with goulish characters filling the midway coming from different directions every night, so the guests will never know where fear will strike. The "Chills By Night" theme that starts at 6 p.m, is not recommended for children under 12 or those who scare easily.

You can find all the details on what's featured in Hallowfest here, along with all of the safety precautions the park is taking in "these unprecedented times."

(Story continues below gallery)

I'll let you in on a little secret ... New Jersey 101.5 will be giving away a family 4-pack of tickets to Hallowfest in a digital contest from Sept. 21 through to Oct. 4. Keep an eye on NJ1015.com and the free New Jersey 101.5 app for more details.

Halloween festivities at Great Adventure are a tradition for many New Jersey families as it was for ours. The park has done an incredible job at keeping this tradition going in "these unprecedented times."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.