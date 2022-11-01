Halloween taught me my son is FAR better at pumpkin carving

Halloween 2022 is in the record books. For some of us in Hunterdon County it was a challenging one with that big power outage.

Just hours before Halloween house parties for teens and trick-or-treating for little kids was to get underway the power disappeared for pretty much all of Flemington, Raritan Township and parts of several other surrounding towns.

The thought of little ones navigating pitch-black streets with no street lights and trying to make it up house steps in the dark was weighing on parents.

My 17-year-old son was having a house party with about a dozen friends coming so when the power died he was less than happy.

As I made my way home after the show no one had answered my texts asking if our neighborhood had come back on yet so I didn’t know what I’d find.

As I got closer my optimism grew. Street lights were on. Stores were lit up. Within a mile from home the same thing. Finally got to our street and sure enough all was well.

I pulled up to find the power back on. I also pulled up to find these.

Photo via Jeff Deminski Photo via Jeff Deminski loading...

He had just carved these the day before at his girlfriend’s house and I hadn’t seen them yet. Now if you’re one of those master carvers who can take a pumpkin and make Jack Nicholson’s face coming through the door with an axe then you’re not impressed. But I was. Very.

You see, I suck at carving pumpkins. Whether it’s a lack of patience or lack of skill (and really it’s both), I am awful. My only pumpkin design is triangle eyes and a very awkward, amateurish mouth.

But not this guy.

Photo via Jeff Deminski Photo via Jeff Deminski loading...

Now I don’t even know what this is. Some anime show logo? A new American Medical Association design? Whatever. I just know I couldn't even do this much.

Photo via Jeff Deminski Photo via Jeff Deminski loading...

Then there's this beauty. The eyes alone would have been an epic fail under my hands.

Photo via Jeff Deminski Photo via Jeff Deminski loading...

A thousand-eyed monster? What the Covid vaccine will do to us all in 20 years? Unknown. Again, it's just that this would never have been mine.

Parents want to pass on their skills and wisdom to their children. If I ever come up with any I'll consider doing so.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

