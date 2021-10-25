Halloween is approaching, and in order to get into the spirit, Halloween movie night is always necessary. Whether you go all the way with costumes, popcorn, and Halloween candy, or you just chill on the couch with a bottle of wine, not every Halloween movie is right for every different occasion. After all, do you want to see the same movie with your kids that you see with your significant other? How much blood and guts and gore are you in the mood for?

Different nights call for different frights! Do you want a silly movie? Or an honest to goodness, sleep with one eye open psychological thriller? Over the years I’ve seen my fair share of spooky movies, but there are a few that never fail to excite. If you aren’t well versed in the Halloween category of movies, here are some to check out before this weekend.

If you’re with the kids: Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is one of the cutest Halloween movies out there, centered around a hotel specializing in monsters. The hotel is a place where monsters can be themselves, but when an ordinary human finds his way in trouble arises. The movie features a dream team of voice actors such as Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Kevin James.

If you want to jump out of your seat: Scream

This slasher film is set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, where a high school student becomes the target of a mysterious killer. The killer wears a costume known as Ghostface and the identity of the killer is a mystery throughout the movie. This is a great movie if you are looking for a little mystery but not necessarily a night of nightmares.

If you want to laugh: Halloweentown

Did you really have a childhood if you didn’t see this movie? Halloweentown is home to a family of witches and other supernatural beings and drama unfolds when one family discovers they are witches themselves. This discovery brings on a good amount of fear, but also leaves the family with a lot to learn. This is one of those movies you can watch over and over again and still love.

If you want something new: There’s Someone Inside Your House

Just released on Netflix, this movie can be a fresh yet chilling start to your week. The movie is set in Nebraska, where main character Makani believes she is getting a fresh start from her past life in Hawaii. Terror begins to spread among her new high school and as mysteries unfold Makani is forced to face her past.

If you’re feeling nostalgic: Casper

Who doesn’t love Casper the Friendly Ghost? Casper is a ghost with an adorable personality and spirit and ends up falling in love with a human. Things become complicated quickly. Casper must learn to face his feelings and also put behind his mischievous acts.

If you want an animated movie: Coraline

This was one of those movies I never could decide whether or not to show the kids. Coraline is a young girl who discovers an alternate universe, and it is nothing short of a nightmare. From buttons as eyeballs and more you probably won’t want to watch this one at night.

If you’ll only watch a Rom Com: Mean Girls

Want to dip your toe into the Halloween spirit? Turn on Mean Girls. Always a classic, will always make you laugh, and enough of the scenes are centered around Halloween season. I know I’ll be watching this one this year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.