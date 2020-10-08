Halloween down the tubes

With Gov. Phil Murphy giving guidelines for trick-or-treating this year, social distancing is often mentioned. While we are all weary of this virus, the sad fact is it is still here. But Halloween doesn't have to go away. People are just asked to be a bit more careful.

That's where a businessman by the name of Marshall Fox comes in. He's doing something kind, above and beyond. He owns Fox Floors in Ocean Township. Once their huge rolls of carpet are used up, there's always a thick cardboard tube left behind. Fox got the great idea to cut these down to six foot lengths and give them away for free. Even if you're not a customer he says you can just stop by his shop and ask for one.

From there, you bring it home, decorate it for Halloween with some orange wrapping or stickers or whatever suits you. Then you can attach it to the handrail on your steps or whatever you can work out, and you have a handy candy chute to send the candy straight into trick-or-treaters bags while maintaining social distancing. Kids will think it's a cool, fun contraption. Parents will think it's a clever, safe idea.

Fox told NJ.com, "I saw some kind of candy chute online and I think it was made out of PVC pipe or something. And I figured I have so many of these carpet tubes laying around, it'd be perfect to use for a candy chute."

He's already given away more than a hundred of these. It may seem crazy to some, but it's not nearly as crazy as canceling Halloween trick-or-treating altogether, is it? So let's support this idea and keep kids happy and their families safe this Halloween.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.