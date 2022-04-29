‘Halfway to Halloween’ horror bazaar coming to Asbury Park, NJ this weekend

Attention horror fans, you’re going to want to check this out!

Celebrating the halfway mark to Halloween 2022, a Horror Bazaar is coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey. The event will be held in the Bond Street Complex Basement on May 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The complex is located at 639 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ. Best of all? Admission is free!

For those who haven’t heard of it, the convention will have assorted vendors with merchandise, art, jewelry, and other oddities dedicated to the horror genre.

*In my best Ghostface from Scream voice* “What’s your favorite scary movie?”

Some of the Bazaar vendors in attendance include: the Wicked Cottage, Headstone City, BrutaliTeas, Will Picaro, Plastic Vampire Art, Studio Katoween, and Curio Crypt Witchcraft (previously Horror Melts).

If you’re a fan of horror movies, you’re not going to want to miss this, here are some examples of what they have to offer:

Will Picaro is a matchbook artist who creates spooky designs for your matches.

Here’s a look at his Blair Witch inspired book

One, two, Freddy’s coming for you

And for your non-horror loving friends, here’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail

BrutaliTeas mixes rock music, horror, and tea.

The Wicked Cottage has a variety of products, they make wax gift sets…

As well as kitchen decor like movie-themed oven mitts!

Studio Katoween celebrates the horror genre with various crafts, for instance, these odes to the ‘Final Girls’ of scary movies:

Or this witchy memorabilia

Anyone who is a fan of scary movies is sure to have a great time at this event. Just make sure you follow Randy Meeks’ rules to survive a horror movie.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.