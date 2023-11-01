Love flannel? NJ town is holding a fun, first-of-its-kind festival

🔥 Haddon Township hosts its first-ever Flannel Fest

HADDON — It seems like there is a festival for everything these days. Well, you can add this fun and unique one from Camden County to the list.

Haddon is hosting its first-ever Fall Flannel Festival, on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Keg & Kitchen, 90 Haddon Ave.

Throw on your favorite flannel, bask in crisp, autumn air, and help raise money for World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

The Events

The Fall Flannel Festival celebrates everything fall and offers an opportunity for families to come together in support of a great cause. There will be live music from award-winning singer/songwriter, Cliff Hillis, a Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey tasting, a raffle for a bottle of Bob Dylan’s whiskey, and his new book.

Plus enjoy hot toddies, cocktails, special fall flatbreads, chili, and S’mores all, while snuggled in flannel and cozied up around firepits that will be available for all guests.

What is World Central Kitchen?

WCK provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. The organization has served hundreds of millions of nourishing meals around the world. When disaster strikes, WCK’s Relief Team mobilizes with the utmost urgency to start cooking and serving meals to those in need.

Founded in 2010 by Chef Jose Andres, WCK prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake. The Spanish-American chef and restauranteur owns eateries in several U.S. cities and has won awards not only for his cooking but for his humanitarian work.

To learn more about the Fall Flannel Festival, visit here.

