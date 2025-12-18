We know that while Joe Biden occupied the White House, the border crisis was out-of-control.

Millions of illegal aliens flooding our nation, many criminals and cartel members, along with victims of human trafficking. It was a very dangerous time, and Jodi and I saw it firsthand with our visit to the southern border a couple of years ago.

Thankfully, President Trump's administration has solved the problem of the flow of illegals coming through, which was a critical first step.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

The border crisis under Biden and what happens next

The challenge facing us as Americans now is what do we do with the millions of illegals who are still here, draining resources, compromising infrastructure and endangering election integrity?

What about the legal immigrants who continue to pour in taking jobs from young Americans?

Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash Photo by Ernie Journeys on Unsplash loading...

Legal immigration vs American workers in a tight job market

As far as the illegals, we need to continue to empower Immigration and Customs Enforcement and have local and state Law enforcement work with them on removal operations.

We need to enforce all Federal Detainer orders and make sure that when we detain the perps, they stay in custody (looking at you, Phil Murphy).

The other issue is how we deal with legal immigration.

The illegals are essentially taking low-paying manual labor jobs and there is an argument to be made that we will have a staffing problem in many companies when the law is 100% enforced, but legal immigrants are taking high-paying jobs, leaving many skilled and smart Americans with five and six-figure debt without the prospect of a job to justify the education investment.

Specifically talking about the H-1B program and the problems it created.

Photo by Zacqueline Baldwin on Unsplash Photo by Zacqueline Baldwin on Unsplash loading...

Why the H-1B visa program is hurting American graduates

There are currently an estimated 600,000 to 730,000 H-1B visa workers in the US. The government issues approximately 85,000 new visas annually, with another 100,000 renewals.

H-1B visa holders are earning salaries in the top 10-20% of compensation nationwide with an average income of $130,000. That means the compensation earned by foreigners is north of $100 Billion.

Seven out of 10 visa approvals go to Indian nationals and more than 1 in 10 to Chinese nationals.

Meanwhile, there are 2 million college graduates every year with 437,000 STEM degrees. Those American kids can barely get a minimum wage job, let alone a job that will help them pay down the education debt in the field they studied.

The Trump Administration should cancel the H-1B program gradually over the next 12-18 months and send many of these foreigners packing.

This move would potentially open up more than a half million high-paying jobs for young American workers.

It's time we had a White House that speaks and fights for Americans.

Creating jobs and ending the foreign incursion into the tech industry is a good start.

All 31 convicted killers pardoned by Gov. Murphy Since December 2024, Gov. Phil Murphy has granted clemency to 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After their release, each killer is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈