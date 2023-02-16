Gym owner, NJ official stole from clients while they worked out, cops say

🔴 A member of the HitZone gym noticed his keys positioned differently and cash missing

MIDLAND PARK — The owner of a gym was charged with theft and burglary after a customer captured him on video going through his vehicle.

AJ Tenhoeve told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he suspected someone was breaking into his vehicle when his keys were not as he left them and $50 in cash went missing.

After recording the inside of the vehicle using his GoPro camera, the person entering the van was identified as Gregory Baiunco, the owner of the Hit Zone on Central Avenue.

Police told News 12 New Jersey other customers reported Baiunco went through their vehicles while they were inside working out. In one video he appears to take $700 in cash from a bag inside a parked vehicle.

Another customer said he would use the time when a class was running up a hill as part of their workout near the gym to break into vehicles.

Greg Baiunco (Rothman Orthopaedic Institute)

Family man, Board of Recreation member

Baiunco is also a member of the Midland Park Board of Recreation, according to its website. His term expires in 2025. He appeared in a video for Rothman Orthopaedic Institute whose caption said he has a young son under the age of 5.

Midland Park Police Chief Mike Powderley told News 12 he expects other people to come forward with allegations of brek-ins. He so far faces four counts of theft and four counts of burglary.

Midland Park police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

