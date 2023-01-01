Guy Fieri picks this New Jersey restaurant as one of his all-time favorites

Guy Fieri of the Food Network’s hit TV show" Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" has been around the country figuratively and literally and in my opinion, became the major guru in finding great food at the most unlikely places.

His hit TV show has been to over 1,200 Diners, Drive-ins or Dives. I’m a big fan of his show and while his banter with the restaurant owners may be over the top at times, he presents the best that the restaurant has to offer and explains the ingredients and cooking process of the dish and gives a full background on the history of the restaurant.

I also like the show because these are places with no reservations but cold beer, servers who’ve been there forever and an atmosphere that makes me want to pull up to a table and nestle in to start eating.

They all have menus that make it extremely difficult to narrow down your eating choice to just one dish.

Mashed, the food site, has put together Guy’s favorite restaurants in each state. With over 1,200 restaurants, this should be a tough call. I looked over the list and have been to a few on his list then I saw the choice for New Jersey and I knew they did their homework.

Guy Fieri chose Johnny Prince’s Bayway Diner in Linden. Not only did he choose it for the food, atmosphere and character, which it exudes, but he named it one of his favorite spots in the country and one of his personal all-time favorites.

Johnny Prince’s Bayway Diner was the first location where he shot his famed TV show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." The coziness, the smell of the fresh turkey being cooked in the basement, the servers, menu and especially the Monster Burger for me are all staples at Johnny Prince’s Bayway. If you can’t get in during “normal” dining hours, go off hours and try the all-day menu.

It’s great to see that Johnny Prince’s Bayway remains a solid huge part of the Linden community. Guy made a great personal choice in choosing the Bayway as one of his favorites. No matter where you are it’s worth a trip to Johnny Prince’s Bayway Diner; this is what a diner should be.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

