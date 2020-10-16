Gunman tried to rob people in their cars near Lakewood banks, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Police on Friday arrested a man charged with knocking on car windows and demanding cash at gunpoint near two banks.

Police spokesman LeRoy Marshall said officers were called to the TD Bank on Route 9 at East County Line Road around 10:30 a.m. about a man knocking on car windows asking for cash.

A call had also been received about an armed man at the Fulton Bank branch on Kennedy Boulevard.

A man matching a description of the gunman at Fulton Bank was spotted getting out of a vehicle at the TD Bank and police ordered him to get on the ground, according to Marshall. Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows the arrest.

Police said they found a loaded .22-caliber revolver and drugs.

Ivan Jaquez, 19, of Lakewood, was charged with two counts of first-degree armed robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, and theft of a vehicle.

Marshall asked anyone with any information about the incidents to contact 732-363-0200 ext. 5338.

