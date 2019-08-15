The organization Moms Demand Action of New Jersey is holding a Recess Rally for Gun Sense in America event 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Trenton War Memorial.

Chapter leader Brett Sabo said the hour-long rally of people in red shirts is to honor those killed in the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio mass shootings, as well as the 100 people killed every day by guns.

The group hopes Congress will come back in session and vote on federal gun violence prevention legislation. Specifically, Sabo said they want the Senate to come back and pick up HR8, which is a comprehensive background check bill.

They also want the Senate and the House to pass a federal red-flag law. That would mean if a family member or friend knows someone who has access to a gun and is considered to be dangerous to themselves or others, they can have that gun temporarily removed.

Currently, a person needs to pass a background check if he or she purchases a gun from a gun dealership. But there are still lots of ways people can go about obtaining guns without undergoing and passing a background check.

"So we need to pass this federal legislation to close those loopholes, to make sure there is a background check for every gun sale in this country," Sabo said.

She said she's hoping to have a couple of hundred people attend the Sunday morning rally. Legislators will be on hand along with gunshot survivors and students.

"There is so much more we can do while still respecting the Second Amendment to keep our citizens safer," Sabo said.

