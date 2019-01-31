Guess how many homicides were in your county last year
Crime numbers are out for 2018. How is New Jersey doing when it comes to the most heinous of crimes; murder and manslaughter? Just like nationally, statewide they were down. But what about your particular county? Here are numbers comparing 2018 to 2017. These do not count shootings by law enforcement or vehicular homicide.
Atlantic County
2018: 15
2017: 21
Bergen County
2018: 4
2017: 5
Burlington County
2018: 7
2017: 13
Camden County
2018: 30
2017: 33
Cape May County
2018: 1
2017: 2
Cumberland County
2018: 11
2017: 11
Essex County
2018: 100
2017: 103
Gloucester County
2018: 9
2017: 7
Hudson County
2018: 22
2017: 26
Hunterdon County
2018: 1
2017: 0
Mercer County
2018: 22
2017: 27
Middlesex County
2018: 8
2017: 12
Monmouth County
2018: 16
2017: 13
Morris County
2018: 1
2017: 2
Ocean County
2018: 5
2017: 5
Passaic County
2018: 16
2017: 24
Salem County
2018: 5
2017: 3
Somerset County
2018: 2
2017: 3
Sussex County
2018: 1
2017: 0
Union County
2018: 9
2017: 18
Warren County
2018: 0
2017: 1
To read more check out the full story on NJ.com.
More from New Jersey 101.5