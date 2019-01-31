Guess how many homicides were in your county last year

Crime numbers are out for 2018. How is New Jersey doing when it comes to the most heinous of crimes; murder and manslaughter? Just like nationally, statewide they were down. But what about your particular county? Here are numbers comparing 2018 to 2017. These do not count shootings by law enforcement or vehicular homicide.

Atlantic County

2018: 15

2017: 21

Bergen County

2018: 4

2017: 5

Burlington County

2018: 7

2017: 13

Camden County

2018: 30

2017: 33

Cape May County

2018: 1

2017: 2

Cumberland County

2018: 11

2017: 11

Essex County

2018: 100

2017: 103

Gloucester County

2018: 9

2017: 7

Hudson County

2018: 22

2017: 26

Hunterdon County

2018: 1

2017: 0

Mercer County

2018: 22

2017: 27

Middlesex County

2018: 8

2017: 12

Monmouth County

2018: 16

2017: 13

Morris County

2018: 1

2017: 2

Ocean County

2018: 5

2017: 5

Passaic County

2018: 16

2017: 24

Salem County

2018: 5

2017: 3

Somerset County

2018: 2

2017: 3

Sussex County

2018: 1

2017: 0

Union County

2018: 9

2017: 18

Warren County

2018: 0

2017: 1

To read more check out the full story on NJ.com.

