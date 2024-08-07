Italian luxury brand opens third NJ boutique

👜 An Italian luxury brand has opened its third location in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD — Italian luxury designer Gucci has opened its third boutique in New Jersey.

The two-story, 10,000 square-foot store opened in The Avenue, a luxury wing inside American Dream in East Rutherford on Aug. 2.

The Gucci shop at American Dream carries a wide selection of men’s and women’s handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, Gucci beauty products, and travel items from Gucci Valigeria.

Showcases will display a curated selection of signature handbag lines, including the Jackie 1961 and the Horsebit 1955, offered in a variety of leathers.

The store’s interior design features essential elements aimed at placing Gucci’s collections at the forefront. Marble flooring with geometric shapes draws inspiration from designs found in antique, historic buildings, according to its press release.

Soft rich fabrics adorn the walls, along with ivory boiserie acting as a delicate backdrop to the items on display.

The store is designed to remind customers of home, with built-in displays reminiscent of walk-in closets, according to the luxury brand.

Intimate corners of the shop will feature Gucci Décor velvet armchairs, sofas, and shaggy wool monochrome rugs.

To celebrate the boutique’s opening, the space presents the Pre-Fall 2024 collection from creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

There are two other Gucci boutiques in New Jersey, one at The Mall at Short Hills, and the other at Garden State Plaza in Westfield. However, the one at American Dream is the largest New Jersey location.

“We’re thrilled that Gucci is opening its largest boutique in New Jersey and one of its largest globally at American Dream. This new addition, along with recent flagship openings from prestigious brands like Gentle Monster, Balenciaga, and Time Vallee, further elevates The Avenue’s remarkable collection of unique boutiques,” said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.

Having Gucci reaffirms The Avenue’s position as the top luxury shopping destination, showcasing its status as the premier home for the world’s most iconic brands, and setting a new standard for exclusive luxury shopping, Gaus added.

Gucci was founded in Florence, Italy in 1921. The first U.S. store opened in 1953 in New York City.

