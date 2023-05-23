Growing healthy restaurant chain opens its second NJ location

Fresh&co, a fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in healthy food from locally sourced ingredients, has opened their second New Jersey store, their 16th overall.

The new location is in Newark’s The Junction at Gateway Center. Their first New Jersey restaurant is in Westfield.

They are known for their made-to-order salads, sandwiches, soups, and grain bowls, focusing on using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. Fresh&Co aims to offer a variety of options for different dietary preferences and restrictions, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free choices.

They prioritize sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, such as using compostable packaging and partnering with local farms and suppliers.

Their website says (btw, they don’t like capital letters):

we are a family-owned restaurant group, founded in 2010. we partner with local farmers and even have our own fresh&co farm in long island, where we grow produce with the goal of providing hyper-local seasonal fruits and veggies to all of our nyc restaurants.

While the chain is based in NYC, CEO and co-founder George Tenedios is from Englewood Cliffs. He said in a statement:

For over a decade, fresh&co has been a lifestyle brand, serving a diverse, seasonally driven chef-inspired menu,“ “Being a New Jersey resident, our expansion into Newark at the Junction only made sense, and we’re thrilled to embed ourselves in its neighborhood and community!

The Newark location is closed on the weekend; its operating hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

