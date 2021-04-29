Groups say Seton Hall’s radio station is airing ‘satanic’ music

You might have thought that protests about the negative influence of rock and roll went away with Tipper Gore in the 1980s, but there are still people who want the airwaves cleansed of the insidious effects of the music. That was front and center in New Jersey this week as a group of protestors called for WSOU, Seton Hall’s legendary campus radio station, to stop playing what the protestors deem “satanic” music and/or be permanently shut down.

From a press statement by the protesting group and quoted by TapInto.net, “WSOU, the radio station at Catholic diocesan Seton Hall University, is airing satanic, aggressively anti-Christian and obscenely violent material for a target audience of 12-34 year olds in the largest media market in North America.”

The award winning radio station, one of the most respected college stations in the country, advertises that it plays “The loudest rock in NJ and NY since 1986.” The station plays various forms of rock (mainly metal), and airs school events and community affairs.

It has the disclaimer on its website:

The programming heard on WSOU does not represent the opinions and beliefs of Seton Hall University or its employees and students. WSOU’s music and talk programming is presented as entertainment and is not intended to promote any specific lifestyle, belief, political affiliation, or other personal practice.

In the press release, the group said, “since last fall, there have been 15 demonstrations at Seton Hall, at the Newark Archdiocesan Center and at the window of Cardinal Tobin’s residence, calling for WSOU to be shut down.” TapInto reported that there was one counter-protestor, holding a sign that said “God loves metal.” In a statement to News 12 New Jersey, the school said, "The goal is to ensure that WSOU continues to realize its mission, goals, and long-held operating procedures. Further incorporating and integrating Catholic mission and ministry into WSOU's wide-ranging and popular programming is always a priority." In 2016, WSOU won the Marconi Award for “Best Non-Commercial Station.”

