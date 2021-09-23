Gross! This is what they’re serving kids in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON — After pictures of unappetizing meals served at a high school showed up on social media administrators said they have fixed the situation.

Two pictures purporting to show what was served at Paterson International High School went viral on Friday.

One was chicken cheesesteak that had a thick layer of partially melted cheese slapped over pieces of darkened meat in an oversized bun.

The other shows a piece of nondescript meat served with fries, a roll and a carton of milk.

Superintendent Eileen Shafer told the Paterson Press that students in the district deserve a nutritious meal.

Would you eat this food?

Paterson Board of Education President Kenneth Simmon told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he wouldn't serve the food to his own children. He was concerned because the lunch served at school represented the only meal some students have during a day.

"The Food Services Department immediately addressed the problem by retraining the cafeteria staff on Monday," district spokesman Paul Brubaker told New Jersey 101.5.

He said the staff did not follow the proper recipe for the cheesesteak.

Brubaker said the Board of Education's Governance Committee met Wednesday night and asked the district administration to perform an assessment of the district's Food Services and report back at an upcoming board meeting.

