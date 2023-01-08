Gross! New Jerseyans can’t believe people actually eat these foods

Apparently, I ruffled some feathers this week with my choice of lunch.

I stopped at 7-Eleven for a quick fix and landed on Chef Boyardee's beef ravioli. It’s easy. It’s quick. I thought that was good enough for me.

As I ate my lunch four separate coworkers stopped to comment on what I was eating, saying that no one over six years old should ever be caught eating such a meal.

This wasn’t even coordinated. None of them knew that anyone else had said anything to me. People in the building are apparently THAT passionate about who eats microwavable pasta in a can.

This got us talking about foods you can’t believe other people eat. Here are some of the foods that your fellow New Jerseyans can’t believe others eat. Are any of them your favorites?

Bananas

This is my food kryptonite. I find bananas absolutely vile. The smell alone makes me nauseous which is appropriate because the texture is like you’re eating vomit.

Head Cheese

Kevin in Wall refers to it as “a loaf of God knows what.” That review is enough for me.

Spam

Afternoon host, Bill Doyle, suggested this one. I don’t even think it needs elaboration. Spam just seems unsettling. I don’t think I’ve ever actually seen anyone have some.

Italian cookies

Frankly, Regan from Monroe is brave to take such a stance in New Jersey, given our high Italian population, but maybe she has a point.

The trays of Italian cookies that you get from a store all taste the same, and they’re incredibly bland.

Marshmallows

Drew in Somerville couldn’t be bothered with marshmallows. Not over a fire pit. Not in a cup of hot chocolate. He can’t stand them.

Vienna sausages

The smell is straight nasty according to Zach from Wayne. He’s even kicked people out of his car to eat in the rain to avoid the stench.

Lunchables

Ida in Newark finds the childhood lunch favorite totally disgusting. The mere sight of them makes her want to throw up. Can you really call cold tomato sauce(?) and grated cheese on a cracker “pizza?”

Let me answer that, this is Jersey, the answer is absolutely not.

Onions

There’s nothing good about them and they make you cry, Terry in Frenchtown says. He refuses to have them, not even in a salad. Anything they touch is “contaminated” in his mind.

Cottage cheese

Not even fruit can save cottage cheese for Kristen from Long Valley. She’s a personal trainer and even the health benefits of cottage cheese can convince her to swallow it.

Funions

Are they a potato chip? Are they even really onions? What’s so fun about them? Rob in Hillsborough wants no part of it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

