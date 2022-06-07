Great wine festival to welcome summer this weekend in NJ

If you don't mind taking the New Jersey Turnpike allll the waaaay down to Exit 2, you'll very happy you did this weekend.

The Sip Into Summer Wine Festival will be held at the Gloucester County 4H Fairgrounds in beautiful Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Along with some great wine from some of South Jersey's great wineries, there will be a variety of food trucks and entertainment.

It takes place this Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, and admission varies. If you purchase your tickets in advance it's only $20 if you're going to be tasting and $25 (cash only) at the gate. Admission is only $5 (cash only) if you're not tasting and it's free for anyone under 21, but of course no wine drinking.

There will be a dozen wineries offering samples of their wines and of course, you're more than welcome to buy a bottle or case, or two to enjoy there or take home with you.

Of course, it wouldn't be a wine festival without live music. Arsenal NJ is performing Saturday featuring music from the '70s and '80s. Sunday it's The Uptown Getdowns, a funky, fun and unique band covering music from the '50s to today.

So if you don't already have plans for this weekend and it's a little too cool for you to head to the shore yet, check out the Sip Into Summer Wine Festival in Mullica Hill Saturday or Sunday. It's 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days. You can click here for tickets.

