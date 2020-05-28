Bobby Catone opened up his tanning salon business around 25 years ago and has been a huge success ever since.

He, like thousands of small businesses in our area, have been shut down for months now due to the government over-reaction to coronavirus. Even if you accept the initial reaction, shutting down for a few weeks in order to flatten the curve, there is literally no justification for the continued closure.

Bobby told us the story this morning about having beer on the beach in Manasquan 25 years ago and getting the idea for his new business, Sunbelievable tanning salon. He is defying the shutdown order and opening for business Thursday at 11:30am. I’ll keep you posted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

