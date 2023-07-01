There is so much history in our area, especially when you are in or near Freehold, but have you ever been to the local tavern that has been around for well over 200 years?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I bet you've been to this awesome and historic tavern more than once and you might not even know about the amazing history that surrounds it.

The original license for Moore's Tavern was issued way back in April of 1787 for the purpose of "keeping a public house of entertainment" according to Moore's website.

That license was given to a man named Moses Mount, a true lover of Freehold, and an aid to General Washington, who started running a tavern and an inn out of his home for travelers coming through the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In 1800, local courts issued an order limiting Mount to stabling horses and lodging men, and it specifically banned gambling of any kind.

Freehold is a pretty amazing and historic place, and Moore's Tavern is certainly a part of it. As you drive through town, you can actually feel, and even imagine the history that happened there.

It's awesome to know that you can head to Moore's Tavern anytime, enjoy a great meal, and wonder about what was happening over 200 years ago right where you're sitting.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We're not sure they had 2-for-1 burger Tuesdays back in the 1700s, but we know they do now, and that's just an added bonus at Moore's Tavern.

Moore's Tavern is located at 402 W. Main St. in the heart of Freehold. Stop by soon for some great food and a dose of Freehold history.

The 15 Best Monmouth County Bars For A Fun Night Out

The Ultimate Guide For All Dock + Dine Restaurants & Bars At The Jersey Shore A lot of restaurants and bars at the shores offer Dock + Dine. Arrive by sea for food, drinks and live music!