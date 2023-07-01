New Italian restaurant worth trying in New Jersey

New Jersey is known for great dining, especially when it comes to Italian restaurants. When a new restaurant opens, word spreads fast, and everyone wants to know, "how was the food?"

After a long wait, Isola Italian Trattoria has finally opened at the location that was formally known as Calabria Ristorante on Long Beach Island.

There are many Italian restaurants in our region, and many are quite good. The thing that differentiates Isola from others, are some of the unique options they offer.

Isola's offers a nice variety of tasty offerings. Many with a unique twist. Their wood fired pizzas feature such offerings as the Pinoli Pizza; pine nuts, fior di latte, ricotta, preserved lemon, basil pesto, and extra virgin olive oil.

The pasta dishes look fantastic. Spaghettini al Limone is 18-month Reggiano, lemon and fresh mint. If seafood is your thing, the Brodetto di Pesce is a worthy option with shrimp, calamari, Viking Village scallop, clam, garlic, tomato seafood brodo, and fentuta.

Of course, no Italian meal is complete without a nice slice of cheesecake, and Isola's offers a white chocolate mascarpone, caramel and sea salt.

Although they've just opened, the reviews on YELP have been quite positive. Portion size and taste have been mentioned in the initial reviews on Yelp.

Isola is a BYOB restaurant, so keep that in mind when you check them out.

Isola's is located at 1901 Long Beach Blvd, in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island. They take reservations and are open seven days 4pm-10pm.

