Great tavern in a quiet NJ town

New Jersey is an incredible state because of how different things are from north to south Jersey. You get the hustle and bustle up north, and you get the peace and quiet down south (for the most part.)

It can be a true culture shock when going from one to the other.

But if you do find yourself around the South Jersey parts, you absolutely need to check out Tara's Tavern.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It's located at 1 Cookstown New Egypt Road in North Hanover, New Jersey. Burlington County for those not familiar.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's how their website describes some of their food:

"All of our dishes are homemade and prepared fresh to order. If you would like something that is not on our menu, please ask! We will do our very best to accommodate your special requests."

They even accommodate special requests! I know many places will likely not do that.

Their service is prompt and very pleasant. It's got your typical pub-style food that I know I always seem to be craving. I hope that's not just a me thing!

When I went there this past weekend I ordered the mushroom and swiss burger which was amazing. I've also had a loaded cheesesteak there and a crispy chicken wrap. All have been great every time I've gone.

You can see the inside of the place is rather dimly lit which makes for a really cool feel on the inside.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I went in the middle of the day so the place wasn't packed, but trying to get in here at night is not easy. They get crowded.

They also have an outdoor patio seating in the back that makes for a great summer dining spot. Tara's Tavern has it all.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.