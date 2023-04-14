Great summer ice cream spot in Princeton NJ

I've always thought Princeton resembled a shore town. The cute downtown with lots of shops and boutiques, along with restaurants, bakeries and bars always made it seem like it should be a block from the beach.

So when you quickly realize it's actually in the middle of nowhere Mercer County, it can be a buzzkill. Not to worry though, because they have a plethora of amazing ice cream places but none better than Halo Pub.

It's located in Palmer Square, right down the street from the Nassau Inn and directly across the street from Playa Bowls. They have all kinds of flavors, but being a chocolate ice cream kind of guy, I'm partial to their chocolate with heath bar, double chocolate with chocolate chips, chocolate with peanut butter, and chocolate with cherry.

Halo Pub via Google Maps Halo Pub via Google Maps loading...

Their chocolate with cherry is very similar to Cherry Garcia from Ben & Jerry's. I never even realized how good this would be until they ran out of chocolate with Heath bar the last time I went there. I had to quickly pivot and decided on trying it, turns out it's my new favorite flavor.

Ben & Jerry's Hands Out Ice Cream, Calling Attention To Need For Police Reform Getty Images loading...

They even have hot chocolate as well as ice cream cakes.

With the weather warming up, it's the perfect time to try this place out and then take a walk around Princeton while you eat. The Princeton University campus is nearby, and it can be a nice scenic walk through all of the old buildings with pretty architecture. Something about it always feels like a stress relief for me.

Give Halo Pub a shot the next time you're craving ice cream!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES