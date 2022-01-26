Great South Philly sub shop opens another location in New Jersey

It's not a hoagie, it's a "Primo" and PrimoHoagies' newest location is now open at 1030 Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel just off Route 38.

PrimoHoagies originated in South Philadelphia and offers a huge selection of cold and hot "Primo" cheesesteaks, wraps, sides like hot peppers, pickled hot stuffed cherry peppers and fresh mozzarella, cookies, drinks and chips.

Photo Courtesy of PrimoHoagies Moorsetown Photo Courtesy of PrimoHoagies Moorsetown loading...

I would recommend the "Badabing" Primo, which is a chicken cutlet with sharp provolone topped with fresh broccoli rabe on an incredible long roll with sesame seeds.

Once upon a time in a land known as Sea Isle City, I once owned an internet café that put on comedy shows called "Coffee Dot Comedy." It was later sold to PrimoHoagies and now it's the first stop I make on my way to my beach house. It's by far, the best food on the boardwalk.

PrimoHoagies Sea Isle City Google Maps PrimoHoagies Sea Isle City Google Maps loading...

I've known about PrimoHoagies while working on sports radio in Philadelphia. This shop is owned by Eric Allen, who said in a statement:

“I’ve been a PrimoHoagies lover my whole life, It was a childhood dream to open my own brick and mortar business, and I’m finally doing it! I can’t wait to bring a beloved Philly and South Jersey staple to the Moorestown community.”

Photo Courtesy of PrimoHoagies Moorsetown Photo Courtesy of PrimoHoagies Moorsetown loading...

PrimoHoagies on their website adds, "When you walk into a PrimoHoagies, it will be different than any other deli or sandwich shop. We have the Primo Difference. We embrace our family traditions & recipes, we only use the finest ingredients, and we aim to exceed all our customer’s expectations."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.