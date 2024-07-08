Great new unique cheesesteak shop in South Jersey

My son moved to a new town in South Jersey, not far from where I used to live in Audubon. He asked me to pick up some cheesesteaks and salads at a place I had never heard of before.

There's a reason for that. It's brand new and they're already making their mark on the take-out food scene here.

They opened early this year and hit the ground running. The owner, Nick, used his upbringing in the pizza and sandwich shop business in Philly along with his love for the Philadelphia Eagles to create a unique spot in South Jersey.

The decor and menu are Eagles themed and the food is incredible. He uses only top-quality ingredients from the meat (from a butcher shop) to his rolls to his chicken wings and cold cuts.

Champs offers jam packed hoagies using Dietz & Watson deli meats. They offer jumbo wings covered in their secret Philly Special sauce. The Philly Special is their most popular wing sauce. Nick's wife Heather hand breads fresh chicken cutlets daily for their chicken parm sandwiches. They are made exactly how his Italian grandmother taught him.

They also serve big quarter pound hot dogs that you can get covered in mac n cheese. And Champs is also very proud of their half-pound Angus burgers served on a buttery toasted brioche bun. Their cheesesteaks come on a regular roll supplied by Aversa, or a seeded roll from Deluxe bakery, both famed South Jersey bread bakeries.

It's no surprise they've gotten a 4.9 ratings on Google reviews. Their attention to quality and their passion for what they do comes through in every bite.

I had the pleasure of hanging out with the owner before dinner

The proud owners Nick and Heather in front of their shop at 123 W. Merchant St. in Audubon.

There's a definite Eagles theme inside and on the menu.

They offer variety of cheeses on the cheesesteaks but Cooper Sharp is fast becoming the favorite.

Yeah, you can still get whiz on one if you like.

Their hoagies are packed and are some of the best I've ever had.

If you like a chicken parm sandwich, DO NOT pass this one up!

If you are a fan of wings, try the Philly special sauce (a nod to the famous Eagles football play).

This is the famous Jason Kelce hoagie.

Nick brought the gang some cheesesteaks to our studio and everybody raved about them, including me!

