Great new ‘old-school’ spot in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

You know the lighthouse building when you get to Point Beach? It used to be a local favorite "water ice" place.

For the new owners, Stephanie and Dave, it was the place they grew up going to. Now they own it. And it's the first season of what is sure to become another iconic go-to place for families visiting and living at the Jersey Shore.

Salty's Inlet Ice Cream is one of the coolest small businesses Jodi and I have visited. Not just the cool temp in the shop providing relief on a hot day, but the service, the quality of the product, and the cleanliness, all combine for a great experience.

It was nice to meet the whole family, Mom and Dad, and their great kids, Marco and Millie. It's hard not to smile when Mom and Dad own an ice cream shop.

Jodi tried the old-school pistachio and I had to try the salt pretzel caramel. Yup, as good as it sounds. We will surely be back.

It's worth the trip whether you're staying in Point Beach or not.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

