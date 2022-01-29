Great finds: Antique shops near you in Ocean County, NJ
What is the saying from Maya Angelou … “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.” It’s perfect for this article which is all about looking into the past.
For many antiquing is a hobby. People love going out and searching for unique finds with unique stories. I do enjoy going out and doing some antiquing and you can’t help but wonder what the story is. Who owned these items and what it was like when they were originally made. Seeing items hundreds of years old is interesting
So where do you like to go here in Ocean County for great antiques? I took a look at the YELP rankings and here are the top antique shops in Ocean County based on YELP review and ratings.
7. Green Acres Barn in Waretown
The Green Acres Barn is located at 540 Wells Mills Rd, Waretown, NJ 08758
6. Ship Bottom Antiques on the Bay in Ship Bottom, LBI
Ship Bottom Antiques is located at 202 W 28th St, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
5. Manor House Shops in Manahawkin
Manor House Shops are located at 160 N Main St, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
4. Bay Avenue Antiques in Barnegat
Bay Avenue Antiques is located at 349 S Main St, Barnegat, NJ 08005
3. Main Street Antique Center in Toms River
Main Street Antique Center is located at 251 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753
2. Yesterdays and Todays in Toms River
Yesterdays and Todays is located at 812 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753
1. Point Pleasant Antique Emporium in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Antique Emporium is located at 622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Let us know where you like to go, whether it’s on the list or you have a recommendation that’s not included.
KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys