Great finds: Antique shops near you in Ocean County, NJ

What is the saying from Maya Angelou … “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.” It’s perfect for this article which is all about looking into the past.

Get our free mobile app

For many antiquing is a hobby. People love going out and searching for unique finds with unique stories. I do enjoy going out and doing some antiquing and you can’t help but wonder what the story is. Who owned these items and what it was like when they were originally made. Seeing items hundreds of years old is interesting

So where do you like to go here in Ocean County for great antiques? I took a look at the YELP rankings and here are the top antique shops in Ocean County based on YELP review and ratings.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Green Acres Barn in Waretown

The Green Acres Barn is located at 540 Wells Mills Rd, Waretown, NJ 08758

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Ship Bottom Antiques on the Bay in Ship Bottom, LBI

Ship Bottom Antiques is located at 202 W 28th St, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Manor House Shops in Manahawkin

Manor House Shops are located at 160 N Main St, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Bay Avenue Antiques in Barnegat

Bay Avenue Antiques is located at 349 S Main St, Barnegat, NJ 08005

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Main Street Antique Center in Toms River

Main Street Antique Center is located at 251 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Yesterdays and Todays in Toms River

Yesterdays and Todays is located at 812 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Point Pleasant Antique Emporium in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Antique Emporium is located at 622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Let us know where you like to go, whether it’s on the list or you have a recommendation that’s not included.