Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

With travelers looking for a quick bite to eat before taking off to their destination, BurgerFi provides the ideal grab-and-go options," Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi International Inc., which owns the brand, said in a company press release. "BurgerFi's flexible footprint model makes airport locations ideal for introducing the brand to a wider audience — particularly one that values convenience without sacrificing quality.

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

Burger Fi Burger Fi loading...

BurgerFi sells burgers made from Angus or Wagyu beef, hot dogs (also made with Wagyu beef), chicken, onion rings, shakes, and frozen custard.

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

The chicken is available as a sandwich or chicken tenders:

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

For vegetarians, they have a Beyond Burger:

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

If you have a sweet tooth, they have shakes, frozen custard, and concretes like red velvet and chocolate caramel fudge and key lime pie:

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

BurgerFi advertises their chicken as being “cage free” and their beef as having “no steroids, antibiotics or additives."

Burger Fi Burger Fi loading...

Burger Fi via Facebooke Burger Fi via Facebooke loading...

Ok, that looks great

BurgerFi's first new restaurant opening of 2023 will operate seven days a week from 6am-10pm. It will serve 100% All-Natural Beef and crispy fries, which can be paired with a wide variety of house made sauces. Other favorites include the chef crafted VegeFi Burger (a spin on a veggie burger), The CEO, a premium burger made with American Wagyu Beef, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Tenders, and Frozen Custard Shakes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.