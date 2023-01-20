Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
With travelers looking for a quick bite to eat before taking off to their destination, BurgerFi provides the ideal grab-and-go options," Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi International Inc., which owns the brand, said in a company press release. "BurgerFi's flexible footprint model makes airport locations ideal for introducing the brand to a wider audience — particularly one that values convenience without sacrificing quality.
BurgerFi sells burgers made from Angus or Wagyu beef, hot dogs (also made with Wagyu beef), chicken, onion rings, shakes, and frozen custard.
The chicken is available as a sandwich or chicken tenders:
For vegetarians, they have a Beyond Burger:
If you have a sweet tooth, they have shakes, frozen custard, and concretes like red velvet and chocolate caramel fudge and key lime pie:
BurgerFi advertises their chicken as being “cage free” and their beef as having “no steroids, antibiotics or additives."
BurgerFi's first new restaurant opening of 2023 will operate seven days a week from 6am-10pm. It will serve 100% All-Natural Beef and crispy fries, which can be paired with a wide variety of house made sauces. Other favorites include the chef crafted VegeFi Burger (a spin on a veggie burger), The CEO, a premium burger made with American Wagyu Beef, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Tenders, and Frozen Custard Shakes.
