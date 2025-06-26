🔴 2 New Jersey men convicted on terrorism charges

RUTHERFORD — A Bergen County man who is serving a 35-year prison sentence for anti-Semitic firebombings can't go free early because of nitpicks in his case, an appellate court has ruled.

In 2016, a jury convicted 33-year-old Anthony Graziano of terrorism, arson, and bias intimidation for attacks and vandalism at four synagogues, and an attempted attack on a fifth Jewish site.

His partner in crime, 33-year-old Aakash Dalal, is serving the same sentence of 35 years in state prison. Dalal was convicted after a separate trial the same year.

Aakash Dalal Aakash Dalal, a co-conspirator in the NJ synagogue attacks (NJ Department of Corrections/Canva) loading...

Both men have tried, and failed, to have their convictions overturned.

Dalal challenged the constitutionality of the New Jersey Anti-Terrorism Act. In a 2021 decision, the law was upheld.

On Monday, an appellate panel ruled on another attempt from Graziano that would decide whether the convicted arsonist would see the outside world before the 2040s.

Monday's decision comes as the number of hate-fueled incidents in New Jersey has been on the rise for several years.

New Jersey synagogues firebombed, vandalized

According to court documents, the pair's anti-Semitic spree began on Dec. 10, 2011.

The phrase "Jews did 9/11" and swastikas were spray-painted on the front entrance and handicap ramp of the Jewish temple Beth-Israel in Maywood.

Less than two weeks later, the same hateful graffiti was found on the front entrance of the Jewish temple Beth El in Hackensack.

Congregation Beth El in Rutherford Congregation Beth El in Rutherford, New Jersey (Google Maps) loading...

Then, on Jan. 3, 2012, several Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue in Paramus.

The escalation continued; more Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue in Rutherford eight days later.

At least one went through the bedroom window of a rabbi who lived above the Rutherford synagogue with his wife and five children. He suffered minor injuries putting out the flames.

A fifth building, the Jewish Community Center in Paramus, was also targeted.

A rabbi points to where a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a Rutherford synagogue. In 2012, a rabbi points to where a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of a Rutherford synagogue. (Odyssey Impact via YouTube) loading...

However, Graziano did not follow through on the attack. Investigators found a stash of Molotov cocktails and bottles filled with gasoline in the woods behind the parking lot.

Graziano was convicted of 21 crimes at his 2016 trial.

Plans to kill Bergen County assistant prosecutor

Dalal was convicted of 17 similar charges. He had encouraged Graziano to commit the attacks and helped him, court documents said.

After his arrest, Dalal was taken to Bergen County Jail to await trial.

While he was there, a fellow inmate sent a letter to a judge. The letter said that Dalal had spoken about plans to attack a federal building.

Another informant wearing a wire caught Dalal talking about getting a gun to kill an assistant county prosecutor.

According to court documents, Dalal regularly talked about "how much he hates the government and the Jewish people."

Appellate court won't let anti-Semitic arsonist loose

In his most recent appeal, Graziano claimed that the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office had not obtained timely permission to bring terrorism charges against him, as required by the New Jersey Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Monday, an appellate court ruled that the claim falls flat. Prosecutors obtained permission from the Attorney General's Office before officially filing terrorism charges.

Anthony Graziano Anthony Graziano lost his appeal on Monday (NJ Department of Corrections/Canva) loading...

Graziano's appeal included other claims of technicalities, including that his defense attorney didn't properly consult with him on trial strategy.

The court wrote that Graziano "made no showing that any lack of consultation by his attorney would have undercut the State's overwhelming evidence."

Attacks mirror current anti-Semitism in New Jersey

There were 347 anti-Jewish incidents in 2021, according to bias incident reports from the New Jersey State Police. That increased to 673 incidents in 2024.

The number of anti-Jewish incidents spiked after the Oct. 7, 2023, surprise terror attack on Israel. There were 708 anti-Jewish incidents in 2023.

Last year, a Manchester man who targeted Orthodox Jewish men in Lakewood was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Dion Marsh must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole for the April 2022 attacks.

That same year, a woman who needed medical treatment reportedly refused treatment from Jewish Lakewood First Aid responders, saying, "No Jews."

