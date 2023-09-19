Graphic: Bodycam footage released in Newark, NJ, police shooting

🚔 NJ Attorney General releases bodycam footage of fatal police shooting

🚔 The frantic video shows a homicide suspect fleeing on foot

🚔 The investigation into the shooting is ongoing

Warning: Story includes vulgarity and graphic content.

Dramatic and disturbing body camera video has been released in the fatal police shooting of a homicide suspect in Newark.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin's office released four video clips showing police chasing 29-year-old Everett Rand after he fled a home on Johnson Avenue on May 3.

Homicide suspect Everett Rand flees police in Newark, NJ. He was fatally shot by two officers moments later. Rand died at the scene. Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Homicide suspect Everett Rand flees police in Newark, NJ. He was fatally shot by two officers moments later. Rand died at the scene.

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

Officers were responding to a 911 call that came in at 8:34 p.m. saying two people inside that home had been shot.

Police found 27-year old Wyleek Shaw and 8-year old Zahmire Lopez inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of a domestic dispute.

Officers found Rand outside the home and gave chase after they saw him place something in a dumpster.

Moments after officers radioed "foot pursuit," the video shows Rand rounding a corner with officers Steven Ferreira and Ryan Castro in pursuit.

A Newark Police officer stands with gun drawn following the shooting of homicide suspect Everett Rand on May 3, 2023. Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General A Newark Police officer stands with gun drawn following the shooting of homicide suspect Everett Rand on May 3, 2023.

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

One of the officers can be heard yelling. "stop running" and "get on the ground."

Seconds later, shots ring out in fast succession. As many as 10 individual shots can be heard.

When the gunshot stopped, an officer can be heard exclaiming, "F---!"

Bodycam video shows Newark Police officers with guns drawn following the shooting of homicide suspect Everett Rand Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bodycam video shows Newark Police officers with guns drawn following the shooting of homicide suspect Everett Rand

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

Ferreira and Castro have been identified by the attorney general's office as the officers who discharged their firearms, fatally wounding Rand.

Bodycam video shows Newark Police officers placing handcuffs on suspect Everett Rand moments after he was shot while fleeing the scene of a double homicide. Rand died at the scene. Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bodycam video shows Newark Police officers placing handcuffs on suspect Everett Rand moments after he was shot while fleeing the scene of a double homicide. Rand died at the scene.

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

A handgun, not belonging to law enforcement, was recovered near Rand's body, according to the AG. In addition, a semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine was located in the dumpster where Rand was observed discarding something before the chase began.

Bodycam video shows homicide suspect Everett Rand on the ground and handcuffed after being shot by two Newark Police officers. Rand died at the scene. Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bodycam video shows homicide suspect Everett Rand on the ground and handcuffed after being shot by two Newark Police officers. Rand died at the scene.

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

The incident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which says investigators met with the family of Mr. Rand to provide them an opportunity to review the recordings before they were publicly released.

Bodycam footage shows suspect Everett Rand on the ground after being shot by Newark Police while fleeing the scene of a double homicide. Rand died at the scene. Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bodycam footage shows suspect Everett Rand on the ground after being shot by Newark Police while fleeing the scene of a double homicide. Rand died at the scene.

Video: New Jersey Office of the Attorney General loading...

Warning: Video includes vulgarity and graphic content.

Disturbing images from inside Irvington High School A whistleblowing teacher says Irvington High School is falling apart. In these images taken from the past year, the extent of the deterioration is evident, contributing to an environment that is also beset by growing violence among the student body.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

Most popular town names that NJ shares with the rest of the country

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom