Graphic: Bodycam footage released in Newark, NJ, police shooting

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin's office released four video clips showing police chasing 29-year-old Everett Rand after he fled a home on Johnson Avenue on May 3.
Officers were responding to a 911 call that came in at 8:34 p.m. saying two people inside that home had been shot.
Police found 27-year old Wyleek Shaw and 8-year old Zahmire Lopez inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds as a result of a domestic dispute.
Officers found Rand outside the home and gave chase after they saw him place something in a dumpster.
Moments after officers radioed "foot pursuit," the video shows Rand rounding a corner with officers Steven Ferreira and Ryan Castro in pursuit.
One of the officers can be heard yelling. "stop running" and "get on the ground."
Seconds later, shots ring out in fast succession. As many as 10 individual shots can be heard.
When the gunshot stopped, an officer can be heard exclaiming, "F---!"
Ferreira and Castro have been identified by the attorney general's office as the officers who discharged their firearms, fatally wounding Rand.
A handgun, not belonging to law enforcement, was recovered near Rand's body, according to the AG. In addition, a semi-automatic handgun with a large capacity magazine was located in the dumpster where Rand was observed discarding something before the chase began.
The incident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which says investigators met with the family of Mr. Rand to provide them an opportunity to review the recordings before they were publicly released.
Warning: Video includes vulgarity and graphic content.
