Suspect shoots at cops inside Newark, NJ apartment building

🔴 Shots were fired just before dawn inside a Newark apartment

🔴 The police-involved shooting was not fatal

NEWARK — Police fired back at a gunman who opened fire on them inside an apartment early Monday morning.

Two Newark police officers had responded to a third-floor apartment at the Ebon Square Apartments in the Upper Clinton Hill section around 5 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect shot first and an officer fired back, police spokesman Robert Florida told New Jersey 101.5

Neither officer was struck and the suspect was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to Florida.

Florida did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Officers armed with long guns remained positioned outside the apartment building on Clinton Avenue.

Ebon Square Apartments in Newark Ebon Square Apartments in Newark (Canva) loading...

Second Newark police-involved shooting in two months

Police fired shots on May 3 while responding to a residence on Johnson Avenue in Newark where they found a man dead and an 8-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire who was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

An officer fired at a man with a firearm later identified as Everett Rand, 29, of Newark running from the home where the two individuals had been shot. Two officers fired at Rand. The case is still under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?