Fighting erupts after NJ high school commencement ceremony
⭕ Multiple fights broke out after the Westwood Regional's commencement
⭕ One person was treated for injuries at a hospital
⭕ Police say charges are coming
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Bergen) — Pomp and Circumstance turned into Thursday Night at the Fights after the graduation ceremony at Westwood Regional High School.
Washington Township police said "multiple physical altercations" broke out as those who attended the commencement walked off the football field. Officers broke up the fights and treated several people for injuries. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment and others refused treatment.
Police did not disclose how many people were involved or what started it. Criminal charges are pending.
"This was supposed to be an enjoyable night that the Westwood High School senior class worked hard for and have been waiting for, which has been tainted due to the egregious behavior by some," the department said in a statement.
Discouraging future fights
The department said that this type of behavior is becoming more commonplace and urged residents to have a discussion about proper behavior
"If something is occurring in front of you that you know is an issue, please call the police. If an issue arises to an emergent or dangerous situation, leave immediately and follow the police officer's instruction on scene. Speaking with family and friends about these situations will pay off in the future," police said in a statement.
Principal Frank Connelly made a brief comment on the live feed of the school's website.
"It is an honor to serve as your principal and to be part of this amazing community. I refuse to allow anything to take away from that. Go Cards," Connelly wrote.
852 students from Westwood Borough and the Washington Township attend Westwood Regional, according to the state Department of Education.
