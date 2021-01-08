Even though Governor Murphy has policies that I completely disagree with, especially when it comes to COVID-19, when he does some thing right I have to acknowledge it. On Monday, Governor Murphy paid homage to an Asbury Park business that really deserves the acknowledgment. Several years ago, when they were in their infancy (or close to it) I was introduced to what was then just a cupcake place called Confections of a Rockstar.

It’s the original rock ‘n’ roll bakery in the original rock ‘n’ roll city in NJ, Asbury Park. We were doing a live broadcast on the boardwalk in Asbury Park and they were kind enough to send over a few cupcakes and we fell in love. I remember the cupcakes had rock ‘n’ roll themed names to them like Purple Glaze, Oreo Speedwagon and R’Asbury Park.

“Confections” was one of the coolest and tastiest businesses in what was then the recently-reborn Asbury Park. Soon after, we had the distinct pleasure of welcoming owner Kimmee Masi to our studio. She was amazingly committed then, not only to her business, but to the people and the city of Asbury Park and she still is today. And, Governor Murphy actually acknowledged her last week for her role as an ambassador for Asbury Park's small businesses, using her large social media presence to promote other places in Asbury Park.

And boy— some of those businesses can use all the help they can get. Lots of folks in Asbury Park are busy with their own lives and trying to keep their own businesses afloat. But using your resources to help other business owners in town is just a really kind thing to do, especially during a time like this.

I have gone back again and again to Confections of a Rockstar and have watched them grow into a very successful and unique bakery. Let’s hope Governor Murphy‘s policies don’t hamper their future success and growth.

