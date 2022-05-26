Gov. Murphy wasted no time exploiting a horrible tragedy (Opinion)

Only hours after the murder rampage that occurred in Texas this week, as parents and the whole country mourn the loss of nearly over 20 precious lives, did Murphy come out and try to politicize this horrific event.

On Wednesday afternoon in a horrible display of partisan politics, Murphy and his aides try to exploit the deaths of innocent lives. He went on to challenge and shame those with a different point of view from his.

Nothing could be more despicable and disgusting.

A transparent example of manipulating people's raw emotions right after a horrific tragedy, to sway hearts and minds and turn them into votes. His party is desperate, frantic, and terrified of losing power, both in the state and nationally.

They realize their party's ideas and policies have been devastating to society and the economy. Since they can’t win the debate on facts and ideas, they must appeal to raw emotions and exploit whatever tragedy or crisis that comes our way.

Governor Murphy and leaders hold a press conference in response to mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday, May 25, 2022(Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) loading...

His awful display Wednesday afternoon of trying to use this shooting for political purposes was as low as the president's attempt the previous evening.

We all want answers on how we can prevent this from happening ever again. We can look at gun regulations or elevated security at schools or mental health awareness. But this attempt to pretend to care about kids while really only truly caring about maintaining power is gut-wrenchingly sickening.

Even though New Jersey has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, that didn’t stop a mass shooting one year ago this week from happening in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, where 12 people were shot and two were killed at a house party.

His words on Wednesday didn't heal. They didn't bring anyone together. They were divisive and for a specific reason. Try to tie this horrific event to your political opponents and vilify them and anyone who thinks like them or votes for them.

Governor Murphy and leaders hold a press conference in response to mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Wednesday, May 25, 2022(Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) loading...

So his ranting about guns and gun rights and political opponents that may have a different viewpoint is really only an attempt to elevate his status on the national stage in his party. He knows that someone will have to emerge as a leader in his party in the next presidential election.

The Democrats know that Joe Biden is out of gas and his favorability is plummeting. That’s all he’s interested in. As much as he does a decent job of pretending, he doesn't care about you and me. He’s not interested in the children. He’s not interested in protecting lives, or he wouldn’t have let all those violent criminals out of jail in the past two years under the guise of COVID protocols.

The divisive and derisive comments from politicians in the aftermath of this tragedy is shameful. These people seem to have no shame when it comes to raw lust for political power.

Murphy believes private citizens should not have firearms to protect themselves, but he doesn’t go anywhere without armed guards whether he’s here in New Jersey or at his private villa in Italy. Only law enforcement and the elite political class deserve protection in his mind, not us peasants.

He is interested in advancing his political future and maintaining power for his political party. Period, full stop ... as King Philip likes to say.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.