Gov. Murphy, Trenton politicians ignore real NJ struggle (Opinion)

You're welcome! Gov. Murphy and the Legislature have solved all the problems impacting average New Jerseyans.

Pay no attention to the fact that you're paying close to $5 for a gallon of gas.

Pay no attention to the fact that an estimated 28% of New Jersey small businesses will close this year with another 31% unsure if they can make it. That's according to a recent report from one of the best representatives for small businesses, the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

Pay no attention to the upside-down numbers that the governor disputes, with New Jersey having the highest percentage of "outmigration" of any state. That means despite growth in the population overall. more people are moving out of New Jersey than moving in. The governor can be a "move-out denier" but the facts undermine his claim.

Pay no attention to the fact that according to NJBIA analysis of IRS records, $33 billion in adjusted gross income has left the state in the 15 years between 2004 and 2019. Tax dollars are being collected by our neighbors, which of course increases the burden on the taxpayers left behind.

Let's ignore the fact that New Jerseyans pay the highest property taxes in the nation, an average of close to $9,000.

Forget the facts about the spike in addiction and overdose deaths and the clear disadvantage facing New Jersey kids compared to other states where schools have been open and unmasked for the past year-plus.

Let's also forget that unemployment services are a mess with thousands still fighting to collect money they are owed.

Don't even mention the incompetence at MVC or the truckers who have called the show repeatedly about months of delays renewing their CDLs.

None of it matters now because New Jersey will be divesting itself of Russian investments. Seriously, who does that help? Is the cost and burden of the audit worth the virtue-signaling that will likely have ZERO impact on Russia? Is the cost of New Jersey shaming businesses, like AMERICAN-owned franchises of Lukoil gas stations, worth the jobs that could be lost?

Lukoil Lukoil station in Ewing Twp. (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Beyond the outrageous assault on local businesses and towns, there's Murphy's proposed budget representing a 41% increase in government spending since the last budget that Christie signed in the summer of 2017. It also spends $1.7 billion more than the projected revenue before surpluses are taken into account.

New Jersey has suffered for decades under poor management, big egos, and governors who put their own interests above the working people of our state. We've suffered for decades with incompetent and complicit legislators on both sides of the political aisle.

The problem will get worse unless we have our own regime change in Trenton. You'll have your first shot at transforming the opposition party in June 2022. If you are an unaffiliated voter, you can show up at the polls on June 7 and vote in the GOP primary for Congress.

A surge of independents will help transform the GOP into the opposition party it should have been throughout the past two years. Then we set our sights on the legislative elections in 2023 and beyond.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

