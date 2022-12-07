Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today.

Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure.

The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue, not cosmetic. It will be done as an outpatient procedure.

Murphy, 65, had a cancerous tumor removed from his kidney in 2020, but his office says today's procedure is not related to "any previous health issue."

On the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Governor Murphy will have a minor, same-day, outpatient medical procedure, unrelated to prior health issues. - Statement from Gov. Phil Murphy's office

Because Murphy will be under anesthesia for a few hours, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will become acting governor while Murphy is incapacitated.

He is not expected to spend the night in the hospital and is expected to be discharged later today.

In early 2020, Murphy announced that his doctor had discovered a tumor on his left kidney and that he would have a partial nephrectomy to remove it. At the time, it was unknown if it was cancer.

The procedure was done in March, and the tumor was malignant.

Before his surgery, Murphy said he did not expect to have further treatments including chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Since, his office has said he made a full recovery.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

carbongallery id="638f6acf4f67c522c4b9d6d1"]

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.