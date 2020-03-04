Gov. Murphy’s tumor surgery a success, lt. gov. says

Gov. Phil Murphy's surgery to remove a tumor from his kidney was a success, according to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

The governor announced on Feb. 22 that his doctor had discovered a tumor on his left kidney and that he would have a partial nephrectomy in Manhattan.

Oliver, who is serving as acting governor during Murphy's recovery, said in a written statement Murphy is resting at a hospital in Manhattan.

Before his surgery, Murphy told NJ.com that he does not expect to have further treatments including chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office said earlier, but doctors won’t be able to tell for sure until after the surgery.

The governor is optimistic about his recovery as he announced plans on Tuesday to host the inaugural States for Gun Safety summit in Newark on Friday, March 13. The summit's goal is to "advance a multi-pronged, regional approach to combat gun violence."

He also told NJ.com another goal is to run a 5K he's got on his schedule for April.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5