Wednesday’s episode of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" featured a familiar face. Gov. Phil Murphy appeared on the show to discuss women’s reproductive rights in the Garden State, specifically the Reproductive Freedom Act.

The RFA, introduced in October 2020, would protect and expand access to birth control and pregnancy care to anyone who needs it regardless of immigration status or insurance.

Per Planned Parenthood’s website: "The Reproductive Freedom Act explicitly ensures New Jerseyans have the right to make their own personal health decisions when it comes to birth control and pregnancy-related can, including abortion."

“The Reproductive Freedom Act is a law that would forever and always protect reproductive freedom in New Jersey,” Murphy explained to the "Full Frontal" host.

“No one can discriminate against you. Insurance companies have to cover it regardless of your immigration status, you are eligible.”

Bee also sat down with Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Action Fund of NJ. Wojtowicz clarified that the law is not a knee-jerk reaction to the restrictive laws being put in place in states like Texas. It’s about “protecting, and more importantly, expanding access” to health care.

Murphy is optimistic that the law will pass and expects it to be in place before the end of this year. His hope is that it will be the model for other states to follow when it comes to reproductive health care.

“New Jersey could be a model for other states?” Bee says. “I just never thought I would say those words out loud.”

You can watch the full segment below, but you should prepare yourself for some outdated jokes about "Jersey Shore, Bridgegate and "gabagool."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.