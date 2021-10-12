Gov. Murphy shooting blanks on gun violence (Opinion)

It's amazing that whenever "progressives" decide to tackle the problem of gun violence, they always go after the gun and not the cause of the violence. It's like going after the cars instead of bad driving. But they never learn as they keep doing the same things that don't work.

Despite some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country, shootings are up. Murphy's answer: More gun control laws. Even though they affect law-abiding citizens by making them less safe, while criminals, of course, ignore the laws.

A good majority of people in New Jersey are not comfortable with guns and gun ownership. Most of them associate guns with crime or violence. While people in large areas of the rest of the country view them as commonplace for sport or self-defense, our culture here in the Northeast and especially New Jersey is more firearm averse. So they tend to ignorantly and sheepishly agree with politicians who grandstand against guns.

The real issue with gun violence is an out-of-control society caused by the breakdown of the family. Yet the government keeps perpetuating the problem by continuing to pay people to have out-of-wedlock babies, many of whom are the least capable of raising decent humans.

If you don't have strong families demanding accountability for behavior and just a single parent in control, the inevitable outcome is societal chaos.

The seeds for what we're seeing now were sown 60 years ago with programs stemming from President Johnson's Great Society. As well-intentioned as they may have been and continue to be, when you give people money and free stuff, you in turn take away their sense of responsibility and many times their dignity as well.

Promoting responsibility and demanding accountability for one's actions consistently is the answer to gun violence and a whole host of other issues in today's world.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.