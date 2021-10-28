Gov. Murphy ready to inject small children (Opinion)

Approval is expected next week by the FDA of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Little kids.

The dosage will be about 1/3 that of the adult vax. But why inject kids with this vaccine when it presents little or no danger to them? Ask the Murphy administration.

They are gearing up to offer the vaccines to kids as soon as the FDA gives the green light.

Why the rush to do this? Public health and the safety of our children is usually the answer, but the answer doesn't make sense. This gives rise to conspiracy theories of all sorts. Money and power are the usual suspects whenever a big push is on for something that doesn't add up to many people.

Murphy keeps citing the science and guidance from the FDA and the CDC. Many in the scientific and medical community strongly oppose vaccinating kids for COVID-19. Yale professor and epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch urged parents to pull their kids out of any school that mandates their kids get the shot.

Voices like his are not uncommon, they're just uncommon in the mainstream media because they don't fit the narrative of the leftists in power and their propagandists, the corporate media. They are being silenced and censored.

These are scary times when governments and large corporations and medical groups are mandating something that people don't want or need. I can't imagine being put in the position of injecting a small child with a vaccine they don't need.

In their weekly dog-and-pony show, Murphy and his staff were eager to point out that cases among children 5 to 11 years old are on the rise. So are colds and the flu this time of year. Are those children very ill? Are they being hospitalized or just testing positive with a test with a terrible track record for accuracy? But the big question is....

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.