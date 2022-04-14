Gov. Murphy is in a real conundrum (Opinion)

"Givernor" Murphy has hit the pause button on a new curriculum in New Jersey schools that would teach 5, 6 and 7-year-olds about sexual topics that many parents object to. He really had no choice.

This stuff is absurd, but if those pesky parents in the Westfield School District, where some of the lessons were released, didn't speak up this would have sailed through without notice.

It's hard to say whether or not Murphy had a "heads up" on this offensive material for kids as young as 5. What is more than likely, is that Murphy wouldn't have batted an eye at this if it wasn't considered an abomination by most parents. This was thought up and implemented by his far-left base. If the engineers of this atrocity pull the "homophobe" or "transphobe" card, Murphy will be in a tough spot.

The LGBTQ lobby is powerful and aggressive. If they paint Murphy as weak on defending their rights or not supporting them, he has a real problem on his hands. As you may have guessed already, the New Jersey Governor's Office is just a stepping stone on his journey to national office.

He can't afford to have any blemishes on his record as a "true progressive" on his way to running for president. As usual he will defer to "experts" in education to come up with some sort of answer and claim he's just going with what the experts are recommending.

The experts we talk to every day, New Jersey parents, recommend he grow a spine and as he likes to say, "do the right thing" and stop this nonsense before the new school year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

