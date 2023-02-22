Gourmet cookie chain’s new NJ location has one-of-a-kind flavors

If you’re a cookie freak, as I am, there’s very good news for you. According to boozyburbs.com, one of the most exciting gourmet cookie brands, Chip City Cookies, has opened in Ridgewood.

The award-winning Chip City really feels like such a perfect fit for New Jersey because of its scrappy, homespun beginnings.

Born in Astoria, Queens, in 2017, Chip City Cookies began as a hobby between childhood friends Phillips and Theodore Gailas, as the duo challenged each other on who could make the best cookie.

The next thing you know they were on their way to a small business, which began with a small storefront, some equipment, and a dream.

Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram loading...

Today, Chip City has 16 locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, with plans to enter new markets including Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Already a Jersey staple with two locations in New Jersey, Newark and Hoboken, those communities have already fallen in love with Chip city and its delicious, gourmet cookies. Its flavors are amazing and unique.

The brand rotates more than 40 flavors every year, such as peanut butter & jelly, the everything cookie, oatmeal apple pie, blueberry cheesecake, s’mores, lemon berry, the cannoli cookie and more.

Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram loading...

(My mouth is watering just typing the list to be honest with you,) and there are so many!

The Ridgewood location is the beginning of a plan to open 40 new stores by the end of 2023.

We are thrilled to open our doors in Ridgewood,” said Chip City founder and CEO Peter Phillips, according to the article. “This opening is another incredible step forward for the brand and the business mission we have — to make communities smile through the quality of our products and to make our employees feel purpose in their communities.”

The unique thing about chip city cookies is that they can be purchased in frozen bundles to be baked at home, which obviously is going to give them an incredibly fresh, homemade taste.

And all of their cookies come with reheating instructions because, let’s face it there’s nothing like a hot cookie out of the oven!

Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram Via Chip City Cookies on Instagram loading...

I’m just hoping Monmouth county is in their expansion plans. But if not, a trip to Ridgewood may be in order very soon.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How to make the best guacamole