Gotta visit! My 5 favorite parks in New Jersey

New Jersey has some of the best parks in the country. Nature, history, views — we have it all.

New Jersey’s local parks offer a perfect blend of scenic beauty, outdoor activities, and opportunities for relaxation. Whether you’re into hiking, picnicking, or just soaking in the views, these parks provide something for everyone.

From forests to beaches and peaceful trails, here are some of the best local parks in the Garden State.

Island Beach State Park

Island State Beach Park

Island State Beach Park is a barrier island between the Ocean and Barnegat Bay. More than 3,000 acres of coastal dunes offering habitat to plants and wildlife and offering some of the best beach front relaxation spots on the East Coast.

Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Crossing State Park in Mercer County is known for its historical significance as the site where George Washington crossed the Delaware River, this park blends history with outdoor recreation. Visitors can explore the park’s walking trails, visit the historic area, and enjoy a relaxing picnic by the river.

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Spruce Run Recreation Area (Clinton) Known for its expansive reservoir; Spruce Run is a haven for water lovers. It offers opportunities for boating, fishing, and swimming, along with trails for hiking and bird-watching. The park is a peaceful retreat, ideal for a weekend getaway.

Liberty State Park

Liberty State Park

Liberty State Park in Jersey City overlooks the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline, Liberty State Park offers a mix of history, nature, and stunning views. Visitors can enjoy picnicking, cycling, fishing, or walking along the Liberty Walk promenade. It’s also home to the Liberty Science Center and the Central Railroad of New Jersey Terminal.

High Point State Park

High Point State Park

High Point State Park in Sussex County is located at the highest point in New Jersey, this park offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Hikers and nature enthusiasts will love the many trails, including the Appalachian Trail. The park also features a picturesque lake for swimming, fishing, and boating.

