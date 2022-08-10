Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)

Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner.

Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that all of the fruits and vegetables are grown on their farm. Much of the produce is bought elsewhere and repriced so that they can make some money off of it.

It's for that reason that you need to check the prices at the local supermarkets, many of which get their produce from the same roadside people before you assume that the stand price is cheaper.

After taking the topic to my New Jersey 101.5 show as well as my Facebook and Twitter following I asked "Where are the best produce stands in New Jersey?" These are some of the responses:

Donaldson Farms in Hackettstown, NJ

Stella Farm in Berlin, NJ

Trenton Farmer's Market in Lawrence

Cowtown Farmer's Market in Pilesgrove

Columbus Farmer's Market — as seen in Fun New Jersey

Silverton Farms in Toms River

Mary Anne Kelly Hobbs-Fernie recommends Maugeri's in Woolwich Township. "Last weekend Customers Appreciation tomatoes 99 cents a pound. Cantaloupe $1 each. She has promised to keep prices as they were last summer. Their corn is so so sweet."

Jayne Malone loves the corn from Costco.

Stultz Farm in Cranbury

Rosie’s Farm Market in Mullica Hill

Collingswood Farmers Market

C&J Farms in Manalapan

Village Farms in Lawrenceville

Lynn Ann Murray says Twin Pond Farm in Howell has the "best corn ever!"

