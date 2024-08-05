Gorgeous Jersey Shore bed & breakfast is up for sale

In this crazy real estate market there are certain finds that maybe aren’t for everyone, but man can they catch your eye.

Years ago I lived in Ocean City and it’s a fun and unique town, and in summer it becomes an extremely popular destination for families. It also has the entertainment of Atlantic City to the north without it being in your backyard.

I remember several blocks north of where I lived was an older section of town with historic homes. That’s where this story is set. It was back in 1989 when a gentleman by the name of John Loeper, a skilled plank-on-wood-frame boat builder, was walking along Wesley Avenue. He came upon a gutted and condemned Victorian home that was slated for demolition. Anyone else would have walked by without a second thought. John looked at it and saw potential and a waste of the good bones still left.

“I thought, jeez, I bet I could do something with that,” Loeper told nj.com.

John was right.

It was built in 1898. He snatched up the property and saved it from demolition. He used his skills and with a crew of his own workers slowly brought it back to life. Using boat building knowledge, he made the walls so insulated they’re soundproof. The pipes are insulated with the same material engine rooms are insulated with on ships. The result is you don’t hear anyone’s toilet flush.

He transformed this place into an 11 bedroom, 10 and-a-half bath masterpiece over 7,000 square feet. For the past 33 years he and his wife ran it as a bed and breakfast known as Northwood Inn.

In his 80s now he’s giving it up. And this gem is being sold.

“It’s time to move on. This has been a fun business,” Loeper reminisced. “The amount of people we’ve met, a lot of them are good friends now.”

The property is listed with Monihan Realty for $2.9 million. It could still be used as a bed and breakfast but Loeper says it might be well suited as a multi-generational summer home.

Even if you’re not in the market, it’s worth this look inside.

Talk about curb appeal

There’s nothing to not love about this cozy porch.

This antique phone booth better be included. See, kids, there used to be these things called phone booths…

A gorgeous parlor.

What a perfect eating spot for a Jersey Shore home.

Imagine what you could do with this range.

And this kitchen.

This is exactly what a billiard room in a shore home should look like.

One of 11 bedrooms.

And its bath.

Another bedroom

And its amazing tub.

If this gorgeous patio is two grounded for you…

…how about a rooftop deck?

Start checking your sofa cushions for $2.9 million.

